'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Divorced on the Down-Low in 2020

"Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison is a single man -- something we're assuming very few people besides Rick and his now ex-wife know about, because they pulled off a totally hush-hush divorce.

According to the newly discovered legal docs we obtained, Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in Clark County, Nevada on July 1, 2020 ... almost 7 years after their wedding.

The timing is interesting -- filing in the middle of the pandemic, and as George Floyd protests were going down across the country ... probably explains how the divorce flew under the radar.

In the docs, Rick says during the course of their marriage their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage" ... and there was no hope for reconciliation as husband and wife.

Deanna initially responded to the divorce filing by asking for alimony, but according to the docs ... the exes reached a settlement agreement in September 2020 finalizing all issues like alimony, support and property division.

Rick and Deanna don't have any minor children together, but Rick tells us "I got 3 great daughters out of it" ... referring to Deanna's children from a previous relationship.