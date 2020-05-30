Violent Protests Fill Streets Across the U.S. Protesting George Floyd Killing

Play video content ATLANTA TMZ.com

Violence erupted all over the United States Friday night, in the wake of George Floyd's horrific death ... and there were some horrific moments on the streets.

A protester was bodyslammed early Saturday at Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall. She was running from cops with her male friend ... they rant to their car. After she got in the passenger seat, a cop dragged her out of the car and a struggle ensued. The officer picks the woman off the ground and bodyslams her.

The woman was handcuffed and taken to jail. We don't know what lead to the confrontation.

There were many other violent incidents as protests took over the streets in D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Philly, Los Angeles, San Jose and many other cities. Buildings were burned, confrontations between police and protesters were abundant.

Play video content NEW YORK CITY

A protester in New York City was viciously thrown to the ground by a cop, and at least on NYC City Councilman is asking that assault charges be filed against him.

.@CNNValencia and crew take cover after an explosion takes place in the space between protesters and police at the CNN Center in Atlanta. https://t.co/mHZFrcOZj7 pic.twitter.com/HLPzyoKgn9 — CNN (@CNN) May 30, 2020 @CNN

Atlanta's Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, was irate that protesters were looting the CNN building.

The police have been getting extremely aggressive in front of the White House. I took a nasty blow to the head as these cop started throwing punches at DC residents and the journalists covering their protest of the execution of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/VLw8TnSWCu — Wyatt Reed (@wyattreed13) May 30, 2020 @wyattreed13