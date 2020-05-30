Violent Protests Fill Streets Across the U.S. Protesting George Floyd Killing

George Floyd Killing Violent Protests Across the Country

5/30/2020 6:39 AM PT
ATLANTA
BRUTAL TAKEDOWN
TMZ.com

Violence erupted all over the United States Friday night, in the wake of George Floyd's horrific death ... and there were some horrific moments on the streets.

A protester was bodyslammed early Saturday at Atlanta's Lenox Square Mall.  She was running from cops with her male friend ... they rant to their car.  After she got in the passenger seat, a cop dragged her out of the car and a struggle ensued.  The officer picks the woman off the ground and bodyslams her.

George Floyd Protests May 29
Launch Gallery
WE’VE HAD IT Launch Gallery
Getty

The woman was handcuffed and taken to jail.  We don't know what lead to the confrontation.

There were many other violent incidents as protests took over the streets in D.C., New York City, Atlanta, Philly, Los Angeles, San Jose and many other cities.  Buildings were burned, confrontations between police and protesters were abundant.

NEW YORK CITY
GETTING OUT OF HAND

A protester in New York City was viciously thrown to the ground by a cop, and at least on NYC City Councilman is asking that assault charges be filed against him.

Atlanta's Mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, was irate that protesters were looting the CNN building.

The White House was the site of an angry protest as demonstrators fought with Secret Service and other law enforcement, knocking down barriers.  Trump tweeted that there were vicious dogs that were at the ready.  Sound familiar from day's past?

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later