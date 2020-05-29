White House on Lockdown, Police Car Torched as George Floyd Protests Continue

Play video content CCN

The White House has been put on lockdown and a police car has been set on fire as protests numbers grow in cities across the United States.

Thousands of people have hit streets in Washington D.C., Atlanta, San Jose, Minneapolis and other cities Friday to protest the killing of George Floyd. Many expressed anger that the other 3 officers involved in the incident hadn't yet been arrested or charged for his death.

In Atlanta, a police car was set on fire and major roadways were blocked. In San Jose, riot police started walking crowds back and Secret Service put the White House on lockdown as protests neared the residence.

Secret Service are swooping forward to reset fallen barricades before protesters just throw them over again, it’s becoming a cycle where neither side is moving very far. At least two people are being cuffed behind a patrol car. pic.twitter.com/1FX3BJ9EUr — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 29, 2020 @aletweetsnews

In a video from just outside the White House, shows protesters knocking barriers over and law enforcement officials setting them back up ... only to be knocked over again.

It was announced Friday that officer Derek Chauvin -- who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes while he died -- has been charged with 3rd-degree murder and 2nd-degree manslaughter. The criminal complaint said he created, "an unreasonable risk and taking a chance of causing death or great bodily harm to George Floyd."

