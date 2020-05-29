George Floyd Officer Arrested, Other 3 Free So Far, Live Stream D.A. News Conference

Play video content

The D.A. in the George Floyd case is about to hold a news conference and we're told he has a major development ... and we will live stream.

Hennepin County D.A. Mike Freeman may have information from the Medical Examiner ... we're told possibly official cause of death. Our law enforcement sources tell us that's a major factor in the D.A.'s decision on whether to file charges in the case.

The cause of death seems pretty obvious when you watch officer Derek Chauvin press his knee on the neck of Floyd for more than 7 minutes.

Freeman triggered outrage during Thursday's new conference when he was asked why there are no charges yet despite the video evidence ... he responded by saying, "There is other evidence that does not warrant a criminal charge."

This statement led attorney Ben Crump, who's representing Floyd's family, to call for the Attorney General of Minnesota, Keith Ellison, to take over the case. Crump says Freeman's take is unfathomable and unacceptable.

However, Freeman did suggest a strong possibility of charges forthcoming, but made it clear he will not rush justice ... and asked the public for patience and peace during the investigation.

Patience and peace were not something many in Minneapolis were willing to give, though, as violent protests, riots, looting and destruction broke out in the city Thursday night ... including a police station and several other buildings being set on fire.

President Trump has threatened to sic the military on the looters, even suggesting they should be shot.