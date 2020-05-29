George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery Lawyers Hold Town Hall with Roc Nation

Play video content Live Stream

Attorneys representing the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery will be holding a virtual press conference ... and TMZ's streaming it live.

Civil rights attorneys, Ben Crump and Lee Merritt, will be speaking Friday morning -- along with the news commentator and criminal justice reform advocate, Van Jones -- as part of a Team Roc Facebook presser called "Next Steps in Pursuit of Justice."

Crump is currently representing Floyd's family, and following the developments Thursday -- in which federal and state prosecutors announced they are not yet charging the 4 officers involved in Floyd's arrest and death -- he told us the family is outraged and crestfallen.

Crump, speaking on behalf of the family and millions of others who saw the video of Floyd being suffocated by cop Derek Chauvin's knee to his neck, doesn't understand how the video doesn't provide enough evidence for charges in George's killing.

Merritt is the lawyer for Arbery's family. As you know, 3 men have now been charged for murder in that case -- father/son Gregory and Travis McMichael, who ambushed Ahmaud as he was driving, and William "Roddie" Bryan, the man who recorded video of the incident.