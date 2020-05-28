Minneapolis D.A. and FBI Hold News Conference on George Floyd Killing

Play video content Exclusive Details

The FBI and local prosecutors in Minneapolis are about to hold a news conference to announce developments -- and possible charges -- in the George Floyd killing.

We're told the announcements will be significant, and possibly accelerated by the unrest in the City following the shocking and unjustified death of Floyd.

The 4 officers involved have been fired, but there are cries for them to be prosecuted for murder.

Play video content Facebook/ Darnella Frazier

The City has been gripped by 2 straight nights of protests, fires, tear gas ... and showdowns with police in riot gear.

Floyd's brother and cousin, along with the family lawyer, Ben Crump, appeared on "TMZ Live" and said there can be no justice unless criminal charges are filed. Congresswoman Maxine Waters said it's particularly appalling because she feels the officer who had his knee on George's neck for more than 5 minutes seemed to be enjoying it.