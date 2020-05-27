Protesters Start Looting In Minneapolis Following George Floyd's Death
George Floyd Death Protests Now Include Looting
5/27/2020 7:02 PM PT
Some of the people protesting George Floyd's killing are resorting to looting ... as the tensions between citizens and cops in Minneapolis continue to escalate.
As the second day of demonstrations continued Wednesday -- hundreds came face-to-face with officers armed with riot gear -- some groups of protesters started looting a Target store.
As you can see in the video, folks are piling tons of goods into carts and baskets. The looters are running off with TVs, groceries and clothes.
The Target store is near the intersection where Floyd was killed after a now-fired cop killed him during an arrest for an alleged forgery.
As we reported ... footage of the incident shows an officer pressing his knee down on George's neck for several minutes, ignoring Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe, all while witnesses recorded video and shouted at officers that George was slowly dying.
The protests began in earnest Tuesday night in Minneapolis, with demonstrators clashing with cops who fired tear gas canisters and pepper spray into the crowd.
Protest in Downtown by Black Lives Matter @BLMLA in support of #GeorgeFloyd has Alameda CLOSED between the 101 and Temple @FondoKNXTraffic @KNX1070 #KNXTraffic #LATraffic pic.twitter.com/t8KiaDPQF5— scott burt (@scottburtknx) May 28, 2020 @scottburtknx
Less violent protests have sprung up across the country too ... including one very large one moving through Los Angeles.
Demonstrators from Black Lives Matter are protesting Floyd's death, and the protest has engulfed an overpass near the 101 Freeway.
