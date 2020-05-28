WWE's Titus O'Neil Emotional Over Floyd Killing, How Do I Explain to My Kids?

Breaking News

"I'm literally sitting in my car looking at pictures of me and my sons and just came to tears."

That's WWE superstar Titus O'Neil revealing how angry/sad/frustrated he is over the killing of George Floyd -- admitting he feels "hopeless" and doesn't know how to explain it to his children.

"As a black father this sh*t is frustrating," O'Neil said ... "I’ve been able to teach my kids a lot about life but I’m not equipped to teach or tell my kids or other black and brown kids on how to deal with this Type of sh*t OVER AND OVER AGAIN."

O'Neil says black people in America -- especially parents -- are tasked with an impossible challenge of explaining why black people are constantly the victims of police brutality and racism.

"I doubt very seriously that my Friends, Coworkers, business partners etc that don’t look like me have EVER had to think about half the stuff I do as a Black Parent trying to Raise two Black Men in this country."

"I doubt they’ve ever had to Have 'The Talk' with their children, I doubt they’ll ever Have to tell their children how beautiful and Amazing they are as much as I tell mine, I doubt they’ll have to wonder if their kids will be okay with driving their cars outside of getting into an accident, I doubt they have to go shopping for Body cameras to install in their kids vehicles."

O'Neil continued ... "WHAT I DON’T have is ANSWERS and That’s where many Black and Brown people are at today and have been for years."