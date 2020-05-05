Video Shows Fatal Shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, Unarmed Black Man in Georgia

Play video content

The fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery -- a 25-year-old black man out for a jog when he was chased and killed -- was caught on video, prompting a call for a grand jury to review the case.

Arbery's death is being referred to as a modern-day lynching, as he was unarmed when he was gunned down in Brunswick, GA on February 23 by a white citizen named Travis McMichael ... who has not been arrested or charged. He also happens to be the son of a former district attorney investigator.

As you can see in the video, Arbery was jogging when he was stopped by McMichael and his father in a white pickup truck. McMichael was armed with a shotgun. Arbery appears to attempt to run around the truck before he and McMichael start grappling.

After at least 2 shots, the men continued struggling over the gun ... until Arbery stumbles away, shot in the mid-section, and then collapses to the ground. He was later pronounced dead.

McMichael has not been charged in the shooting ... reportedly because he and his father, who was in the back of the truck, claim they were trying to make a citizen's arrest. They claim Ahmaud fit the description of a suspect in a string of recent break-ins in the area.

After the emergence of the video, D.A. Pro Tempore Tom Durden has decided the case "should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery.”