George Floyd Family Outraged at FBI, Prosecutors Failing to Arrest Cops

The family of George Floyd is outraged and crestfallen over what they believe is the same old story -- cops kill a black man, authorities drag their feet and everything gets swept under the rug.

Ben Crump, the attorney who represents the family, tells TMZ they all were optimistic federal and state prosecutors would announce the filing of criminal charges against the 4 officers, but after 2 hours of waiting, authorities announced absolutely nothing.

Crump speaks for lots of people who were incredulous when authorities at the news conference said they needed eyewitnesses and other videos. Crump asks the obvious -- what new videos do they need? They see the cop slowly torture and kill George Floyd, who was in cuffs, on the ground and not resisting ... as his fellow officers did absolutely nothing.