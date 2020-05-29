Joe Burrow Says 'Black Community Needs Our Help' in Wake of George Floyd Killing

Breaking News

Joe Burrow -- the #1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- is speaking out about the civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd ... saying, "The black community needs our help."

The "our" is presumably white people -- considering Burrow is white -- but it's possible the 23-year-old is referring to EVERYONE outside of the black community.

Nonetheless, the Cincinnati Bengals QB expanded on his point.

"They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Burrow has spoken out about racial issues in the past -- in 2019 he made some strong comments following controversial tweets from President Trump when POTUS told 4 U.S. Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries.

"Why does racial inequality have to be political? It’s basic human decency," Burrow told Sports Illustrated at the time.

Other NFL players have spoken out about the current situation -- including Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz.

"Been thinking about the George Floyd situation and thinking of the words to say [and] coming up empty," Wentz said.