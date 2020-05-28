Rioters Set Minneapolis Police Station on Fire Over George Floyd Killing

Play video content Breaking News CNN

The George Floyd demonstrations are at a flashpoint -- some of the people protesting his death, at the hands of a police officer, have set fire to a Minneapolis police station

A massive fire broke out Thursday night at Minneapolis PD's 3rd Precinct ... about 3 miles away from where Floyd was killed. Rioters were seen cheering and setting off fireworks as the building was engulfed in flames.

BREAKING: The third precinct police station is on fire. Rioters have taken over pic.twitter.com/AJg4jDr9Tz — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020 @maxnesterak

The police station fire is just one of many that have broken out across the city during the third straight night of protests, looting and riots.

Reports say protestors forcibly entered the building and lit several fires inside. The Minnesota National Guard has been activated and 500 soldiers are on their way to the city. The police department appears to have evacuated the building, and the fire department has not responded.

The entire police station is now on fire in Minneapolis and police and firefighters have been instructed to stand down. The city is going to burn to the ground tonight. pic.twitter.com/1MtIXAEWtD — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020 @CalebJHull

Again, there are hundreds -- if not thousands -- of people clogging the surrounding streets.

Breaking: Dozens of rioters have just entered the 3rd Police Precinct in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Rioters have started multiple fires in the building and sprinklers are going off. pic.twitter.com/mIX1c51guz — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) May 29, 2020 @PMBreakingNews

Many people across the city expressed their anger after a news conference held by federal and Hennepin County prosecutors, where they did not announce any charges against the police officers involved in Floyd's death.

On Wednesday, several stores, including a Target and grocery story were hit by rioters and looters.