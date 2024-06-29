'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison Dating Las Vegas Nurse

Finally some good news for "Pawn Stars" star Rick Harrison in a difficult year ... he's found himself in a brand-spankin' new relationship -- this nearly 4 years after his divorce.

Sources close to the reality star tell TMZ .. he's dating a Vegas nurse named Angie Polushkin -- who, at 41, is 18 years younger than him.

The lovebirds are currently savoring the early stages of their relationship during a romantic European getaway -- hitting up spots like the upscale restaurant Jules Verne at the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Angie and Rick also posed with Donald Trump earlier this month ... when they attended a fundraising dinner for the former President while he was in Las Vegas for a rally.

It's unclear how long they've been official, but they were spotted together as far back as March and attended Adele's show together in May.

You'll recall ... Rick filed for divorce from his wife, Deanna, in Clark County, Nevada, on July 1, 2020 -- almost 7 years after they tied the knot.