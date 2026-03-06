'Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison Says Dad Rick Isn't Made of Money Amid Medical Bills
Corey Harrison says his dad Rick stepped in to help cover his massive medical bills after his motorcycle crash ... but it's no free ride -- telling TMZ the "Pawn Stars" patriarch "isn't made of money."
"Big Hoss" tells us Rick reached into his pocket and paid at least half of Corey's six-figure hospital bills after a terrifying motorcycle accident in Mexico earlier this year ... but says people shouldn't assume Rick can simply bankroll everything.
Fact is ... Corey says people are cutting the cord, and the family isn't making the kind of money it did during the peak of "Pawn Stars" years ago. Plus, Rick has plenty of other expenses to tend to -- he recently got married and has 5 other kids.
Corey points out it's not like he asked his pops for a couple bucks ... he needed thousands -- which is why he fully intends to pay him back.
Still, Corey says his dad has always taken a tough love approach when it comes to money ... telling us, "I love my dad to death, but he doesn't give me s***. My dad's made me work for everything my whole life."
Also ... Corey says Rick told him to stop riding motorcycles a long time ago.
As we reported ... Corey has turned to fans via GoFundMe to help him get back on his feet after draining his savings on medical bills tied to the crash. So far, he's raised more than $6K toward an $18K goal, saying the harrowing incident has left him unable to work.