'Pawn Stars' Corey Harrison Asks Fans to Help Pay Medical Bills After Health Ordeal

"Pawn Stars" star Corey Harrison is turning to fans for help after spending nearly all his money on medical bills following a scary motorcycle crash in Mexico ... and the life-threatening complications that followed.

You'll recall ... in January, Corey was involved in a terrifying accident in Tulum that left him with 11 fractured ribs, a concussion and facial injuries -- forcing him to miss his father Rick Harrison's January wedding.

"Big Hoss" tells TMZ ... he spent two weeks in the hospital before prematurely checking himself out due to mounting bills ... a decision that led to even more trouble. While resting at his Tulum home, Corey says he immediately began experiencing excruciating pain ... and a house doctor administered IV fluids and morphine treatments.

Unfortunately, the treatments didn't do much. Corey tells us his oxygen levels soon plummeted ... and he feared he might die because he couldn't afford to return to the hospital. Friends eventually took him to a different, more affordable facility ... where Corey says he underwent three surgeries and spent an additional 18 days hospitalized.

Now, Corey is out of the hospital and recovering at home ... but says he's spent around $120,000 on medical bills -- far more than he can bear. In fact, Corey says he currently has just $400 in his bank account ... and is also in debt to his father and friends, who loaned him money to cover the costs.

CH provided TMZ photos of his apparent hospital bills ... and the total definitely seems steep.

Corey says he's reluctant to ask fans for help ... but as he plainly put it, "What am I going to do, fly out to Vegas and sell stuff? I can't move from my recliner." While he still receives some residual checks from reruns of "Pawn Stars," Corey says he's now completely removed from the show.

Rick Harrison tells TMZ ... "Corey is a grown man and he will deal with his life as he sees fit."