TikToker Rachel Tussey Dead at 47

TikToker Rachel Tussey has died after undergoing surgery for a "mommy makeover" ... and things took a turn for the worse.

Rachel's husband, Jeremy, updated her GoFundMe page with the news, writing ... "We are deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and generous support shown to our family during this incredibly difficult time. Last night, my wife Rachel lost her battle while in hospice care."

Jeremy continued, "Your donations, messages, and kindness have meant more to us than words can express. They have helped ease burdens and reminded us that we are not alone as we navigate this loss" ... before adding some beautiful words about what she meant to their family.

He wrote ... "Rachel was an amazing wife, mother, and person who touched so many lives. We will carry her memory with us always. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with our family."

As we previously reported, Rachel, an Ohio mother, had been documenting the process of getting ready for a tummy tuck on social media. Rachel’s husband, Jeremy, announced she had complications from the surgery on March 3.

We spoke with Rachel's doctor -- Dr. Tork -- just after she developed health issues, denying his work played any role ... “I am heartbroken for Rachel Tussey and her family. My thoughts remain with her loved ones during this devastating time. Like them, I am struggling to understand how this could have occurred.”

Rachel was 47.