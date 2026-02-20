Miss J Alexander's Friend Launches GoFundMe to Help Cover Medical Costs

Miss J Alexander’s health battle has been devastating to watch -- especially after opening up in the new "America’s Next Top Model" doc -- and now he needs public support to help cover the crushing cost of recovery.

Miss J’s close friend and talent manager, Steven Grossman, has launched a GoFundMe to help pay for ongoing treatment, specialized care, rehab services, and daily living support -- all stemming from the debilitating stroke Miss J suffered back in 2022.

Fans got a glimpse of Miss J's struggle in "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" ... but the GoFundMe reveals just how serious it was -- Miss J spent five months in a coma and woke up unable to walk or speak.

J then spent nearly a year and a half in a rehabilitation center, battling through additional mini-strokes, seizures, and four more hospitalizations along the way.