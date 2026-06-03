Clavicular Livestreams His Nose Job Surgery

Play video content Video: Clavicular Streams Nose Job Procedure

Most streamers go live from their bedroom ... Clavicular went live from an operating room.

The controversial looksmaxxing personality livestreamed his own nose job surgery Wednesday morning, giving fans a front-row seat as surgeons performed the procedure.

Check out the video ... if you're not squeamish. The stream captured Clavicular -- whose real name is Braden Peters -- on the operating table as doctors carried out the roughly two-hour rhinoplasty. Cameras rolled throughout the process, with viewers watching everything from pre-op preparations to moments during the surgery itself.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Michael Salzhauer -- better known online as Dr. Miami -- the high-profile celebrity plastic surgeon who has built a following by documenting cosmetic transformations on social media.

As clips from the stream spread online, reactions poured in from viewers. Some were fascinated by the behind-the-scenes look at the surgery ... while others admitted the footage was a little too graphic for their liking.

The livestream is the latest chapter in Clavicular's well-documented looksmaxxing journey. The influencer has built a sizable audience by sharing cosmetic practices and other appearance-focused treatments in his pursuit of physical perfection.