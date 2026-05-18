Looksmaxxer Clavicular Gets Brutally Upstaged By Hunky Judge, Internet Goes Wild

Play video content Video: Looksmaxxer Clavicular Gets Brutally Upstaged By Hunky Judge NBC

Clavicular just got served the world’s most brutal slice of humble pie in court -- and it came courtesy of the judge overseeing his alligator shooting misdemeanor case ... who accidentally stole the entire internet’s "looksmaxxing" crown right from under him!

The influencer, famous for flexing his appearance online, showed up for a hearing Friday ... but people barely cared about the charges once Judge Marcus of Florida’s Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court walked into frame with icy blue eyes, slicked-back hair and a jawline sharp enough to cut glass.

Memes flooded social media within hours ... with commenters claiming the judge "mogged” Clavicular, while others joked the irony was too good with the judge being the actual, flesh-and-blood definition of "looksmaxxing."

Things got so outta hand that clips from court were quickly turned into side-by-side "scientific" facial analysis edits online ... complete with measurements and symmetry breakdowns.

Meanwhile, people were out in droves rating both men like it was some cursed beauty pageant ... 'cause, LBR, Clavicular’s fans weren’t about to let him go down quietly, jumping into the comments to defend their king.