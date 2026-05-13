Clavicular Says He Used Hammer to Shape His Jaw, Now Dating Multiple Girlfriends

I SHAPED MY JAW BY HAMMER, NOW I HAVE 3 GFs AND COUNTING

Play video content Video: Clavicular Admits to Hammering His Jaw for Looks, Now Juggling Multiple Girlfriends Impaulsive

Clavicular says he smashed his own face with a hammer to reshape his jaw line when he was growing up ... and it's paying off in the form of a harem.

The "Looksmaxxing" streamer was on the "Impaulsive" podcast when he started telling Logan Paul and Mike Majlak how he worked on his physical traits as a teenager.

Clavicular says he took a hammer to his jaw three or four times ... causing his parents to hide hammers in their home. He says he improvised and used a sports trophy the next time.

Nowadays, Clavicular is super popular as a streamer ... and it sounds like he's pretty popular with the ladies ... he says he's got three girlfriends and soon to be four.