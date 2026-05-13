Clavicular Says He Used Hammer to Shape His Jaw, Now Dating Multiple Girlfriends
Clavicular I SHAPED MY JAW BY HAMMER, NOW I HAVE 3 GFs AND COUNTING
Clavicular says he smashed his own face with a hammer to reshape his jaw line when he was growing up ... and it's paying off in the form of a harem.
The "Looksmaxxing" streamer was on the "Impaulsive" podcast when he started telling Logan Paul and Mike Majlak how he worked on his physical traits as a teenager.
Clavicular says he took a hammer to his jaw three or four times ... causing his parents to hide hammers in their home. He says he improvised and used a sports trophy the next time.
Nowadays, Clavicular is super popular as a streamer ... and it sounds like he's pretty popular with the ladies ... he says he's got three girlfriends and soon to be four.
In fact, Clavicular says he actually asked a bunch of babes if they wanted to move in with him ... and he got more yesses than he was expecting.