Clavicular's New YouTube Accounts Nuked After Original Deleted

Clavicular has been booted from YouTube again ... the platform removed 2 more channels connected to the controversial influencer just months after it terminated his original account.

Clav regretfully shared the news with his fans on X Thursday, saying his @LiveWithClav and @ClavLooksmax accounts were deleted that morning "with no warning or explanation."

He said the channels "help empower young men to be the best versions of themselves" and that he and his team "worked hard" to follow YouTube's rules. He also asked fans to help recover his accounts.

YouTube sees things a bit differently, stating it terminated his OG account in November 2025 and removed the new channels because their terms of service "prohibit creating new channels after a termination." The company added it had axed his original account from its platform because it violated their policies.

As you know, Clav is a polarizing influencer who has built a platform on "looksmaxxing," which has people trying to improve their looks by any means, from plastic surgery to a concerning trend Clav calls "bone smashing." This involves hammering one's facial bones to cause microfractures, with the goal being the bones growing back stronger and more defined.

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