Clavicular's 'Adderall Friend' Kicked to the Curb, Given Plane Ticket Home

Clavicular's entourage is a little smaller after his suspected overdose last night ... his friend who flew out from Australia to be a side character on his live stream just got kicked to the curb ... and it sounds like Adderall is to blame.

Sources close to Clavicular tell TMZ ... people in the streamer's inner circle felt the Australian was a bad influence ... and the dude raised concerns when he appeared to offer Clav an Adderall during the possible overdose incident.

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We're told Clav had been keeping the guy around because he's another "looksmaxxer," and Clav wasn't buying the bad influence claims ... but that all changed today -- our sources say Clav's security escorted the friend out of Clav's house, and Clav didn't try to stop it.

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Clavicular's team bought the guy a one-way ticket back to Australia ... though it's unclear if the friend will end up boarding that flight.

Clavicular announces he’s DONE with IRL streaming after his overdose, saying he is quitting substances completely and can’t keep doing those streams without them 👀



"I really can't IRL stream anymore"



"I either have to practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content" pic.twitter.com/A1tb3lmW73 @Kick_Champ