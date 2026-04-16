Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Clavicular's 'Adderall Friend' Kicked to the Curb, Given Plane Ticket Home

Clavicular 'Adderall Friend' Sent Packing ... Bad Influence?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
clavicular insta 1

Clavicular's entourage is a little smaller after his suspected overdose last night ... his friend who flew out from Australia to be a side character on his live stream just got kicked to the curb ... and it sounds like Adderall is to blame.

Sources close to Clavicular tell TMZ ... people in the streamer's inner circle felt the Australian was a bad influence ... and the dude raised concerns when he appeared to offer Clav an Adderall during the possible overdose incident.

041526 clavicular before overdose kal
OUT OF IT

We're told Clav had been keeping the guy around because he's another "looksmaxxer," and Clav wasn't buying the bad influence claims ... but that all changed today -- our sources say Clav's security escorted the friend out of Clav's house, and Clav didn't try to stop it.

041526_clavicular_kal
RUSHED TO THE CAR
Instagram/@lotus.miamii

Clavicular's team bought the guy a one-way ticket back to Australia ... though it's unclear if the friend will end up boarding that flight.

In the meantime, Clav went on his stream today, saying he's done with IRL streaming and is quitting substances completely. He explained he needed substances to stream, and either has to "practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content."

Related articles