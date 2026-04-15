Clavicular Rushed to Hospital During Suspected Overdose, on Video

Play video content Instagram/@lotus.miamii

Clavicular’s team jumped into action as he suffered a suspected overdose during his live stream Tuesday night ... and video shows them rushing him out of a Miami restaurant to get him to the hospital.

Check out the horrifying video -- the popular streamer is in his security guard's arms as they swiftly carry him down the stairs out of the Brickell-area hotspot. He was able to get back on his feet to enter a black SUV -- but his movements were slow, and he appeared dazed.

TMZ confirmed he was taken directly to the hospital.

Clav updated followers on his well-being Wednesday morning ... saying he's back home after he was given a "life support mask" while hospitalized. He shared a selfie that showed red marks on his face.

He also blamed unidentified "substances" for the issue, explaining ... "All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

🚨‼️Clavicular may have just suffered an OVERDOSE while streaming live on Kick.



His condition is still unknown, The live stream ended as Clavicular looks completely out of it… 😳



Prayers for Clavicular, his team and his family. 🙏 @Clavicular0 pic.twitter.com/Rfj2KqHdcI @LiveStreamCLPS

Clav was streaming during the scary medical emergency -- his speech and movements were lethargic as he told his pals he's "shot" ... after they asked "how f***ed" he was. That's when things took a turn for the worse ... his friends became increasingly concerned and asked him if he needed water.

Play video content Broadcastify

The live stream was abruptly cut ... and that's when he was rushed to receive medical treatment. We even obtained dispatch audio from Miami-Dade EMS confirming a "20-year-old male overdose" was taking place just before 6 PM.

Play video content

A user on X posted a clip from Clavicular's stream from about 30 minutes before the suspected overdose ... Clav is seen downing a small bottle of liquid -- it's unclear whether that is related to his medical incident.