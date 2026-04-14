Clavicular Suffers Suspected Overdose, Hospitalized
Clavicular Hospitalized After Suspected Overdose
Published
Clavicular’s recent livestream came to a sudden and alarming end … and TMZ has learned it may be far more serious behind the scenes.
Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ …Clavicular suffered a suspected overdose Tuesday night and has since been hospitalized.
The stream abruptly cut off after viewers noticed something was off, sparking concern among fans in real time.
🚨‼️Clavicular may have just suffered an OVERDOSE while streaming live on Kick.
His condition is still unknown, The live stream ended as Clavicular looks completely out of it… 😳
Prayers for Clavicular, his team and his family. 🙏 @Clavicular0 pic.twitter.com/Rfj2KqHdcI @LiveStreamCLPS
In video from his stream posted on social media, you see Clavicular quickly start to fade ... putting his hands behind his back and over his head while friends with him ask if he needs water.
Details remain limited as of now. We’ve reached out for comment … so far, no word back.
Story developing ...