Clavicular to Make Club Appearance After Suspected Overdose

Clavicular isn't hitting pause after a frightening medical scare ... 'cause TMZ has learned he still plans to make a scheduled appearance at a Miami club.

Sources close to the situation tell us people in Clav's inner circle, including family and team members, have urged him to take it easy after Tuesday night's incident. But we're told he's determined to show up at Miami Beach’s first streaming nightclub, Bacara Club, on Wednesday night regardless.

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We're told Clav's family is "very concerned," noting he's just 20 and fame has come at him fast. As one source put it, "he's a sweet kid at heart," and those close to him want him focused on his health ... not a club appearance the night after an overdose.

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As we first reported ... Clav was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after a suspected overdose during a live stream. Friends grew alarmed when his speech slowed and he became increasingly unresponsive, cutting the stream and getting him medical help immediately.

Clav later confirmed he was treated and released, posting a selfie Wednesday morning showing marks on his face from what he described as a life support mask. He admitted he'd been using substances as a way to cope and "feel neurotypical" in public ... something he now acknowledges isn't a real solution.

It’s still unclear what substance led to the emergency.