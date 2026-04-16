Blueface Turns Up Miami Club With Clavicular After Streamer's Suspected Overdose

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Clavicular was back in action Wednesday night at the grand opening of Miami Beach’s first streaming nightclub, Bacara Club, and helped tear off the roof with rapper Blueface.

Check it out -- Blueface commands the stage at the Florida club as he bobbed his head to fun.'s "We Are Young" with a group while up on stage. Clav is right there with him, taking in all the vibes from the crowd ... nodding his head and singing along.

BTW, Clavicular is a major Blueface fan ... the streamer had Blueface on his stream about a month ago and rapped his "Respect My Cryppin'" word-for-word.

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As you know, Clav's -- real name Braden Peters -- big night at the club came just one day after he suffered an apparent overdose during a live stream at a Miami restaurant.

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We told you all about it -- he was exhibiting slow movements and speech, and told his friends he was "shot" ... then, the stream abruptly ended, and his team carried him out of the eatery and rushed him to the hospital.

Someone on X shared a clip from his stream, apparently half an hour before the suspected OD ... showing him knocking back a small bottle -- though it's unclear what was in it, or if it's related to the incident.

Clav updated fans on X Wednesday morning, saying he uses substances to feel "neurotypical," and that's what led to the scary medical situation. It's unclear what substances he took before his hospitalization.

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Before his club appearance, Clav said he was planning to stay clean of his substances of choice for the foreseeable future ... but admitted he might not be able to stream without being on something.

He explained ... "I really can't IRL stream 'cause as you guys know I'm quite brutal without that."