Allison Mack Says She Doesn't See Herself as 'Innocent'

Allison Mack's finally opened up about her time with NXIVM, and she's not looking at her past actions in a favorable light.

The former actress detailed her time with the cult in a new seven-part podcast series called "Allison After NXIVM" -- which was released in full on Monday -- and she was open about the regret she feels. She pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges in 2019 and served time in prison.

The podcast's first episode kicked off with Allison recalling what happened on the day she was sentenced to three years in prison, and she spoke about how she didn't "see myself as innocent," and feels guilty about the pain she put her family through.

Allison said she was able to take the shame and deal with it in her own way ... but admitted she feels awful for her brother and mother, who were present when she was sentenced.

ICYMI ... Allison was a high-ranking member of NXIVM's inner circle, and she recruited members for the cult, many of whom were abused by the group's leader, Keith Raniere, who serving a 120-year prison sentence.

Although the podcast project's reportedly received backlash for giving Allison a platform, the podcast's host, Natalie Robehmed, said the former "Smallville" star had been incredibly selective about which medium to use to tell her story.