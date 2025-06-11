'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Gets Married After Prison Release

Got Me A New Ball and Chain ...

Allison Mack's locked up again ... no, she's not headed back to federal prison -- she's locked up in a new partnership, 'cause she got married!

Family sources tell TMZ ... Allison married a man named Frank during a small ceremony in L.A. last week.

We're told the two met at a dog park in Los Angeles after she served 21 months in federal prison and was released. It appears the two became engaged around Christmas last year.

As you know ... Allison rose to fame in the early 2000s on the hit DC Comics-inspired show "Smallville" in which she played a series of characters -- most notably Chloe Sullivan, Clark Kent's best friend -- in 205 episodes of the show.

Mack was arrested in 2018 for her involvement with the sex cult, NXIVM, with federal prosecutors claiming she recruited other women into the organization.

She pled guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in 2021 and was sentenced to three years in prison. She served 21 months of her sentence before she was released in 2023.

Mack was previously married from 2017 to 2020 to Nicki Clyne -- a fellow actress who was also involved in NXIVM.