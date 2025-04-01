'Smallville' Star Erica Durance Moves On With New Man After Finalizing Divorce

"Smallville" star Erica Durance has a new Clark Kent in her life ... because she's dating a new man after officially closing the book on her marriage.

A rep for Erica, who played Lois Lane on the superhero TV show, tells TMZ ... she finalized her divorce from actor David Palffy in 2024 and is now in a new relationship.

When we first reported on Erica and David's separation in 2023, it was unclear when they had separated ... but now her rep says they split in 2022.

Erica went Instagram official with her new boo over the weekend, posting a photo of him on her IG story... though she didn't show his face. She captioned the post, "To my magic man, Let’s keep walking together in the rain."

While Erica's rep confirmed she is dating someone and in a "great relationship", we were told Erica wants to keep her relationship private. It is unclear who the mystery man is, how long they have been together or how they met.

Erica and David began dating in 2001 and had been married for almost 20 years. They divorced in Canada, so there's not a lot of information on their split.

Erica's now been married and divorced twice ... and it will be interesting to see if she gets hitched a third time.