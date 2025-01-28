'Smallville' Star Tom Welling Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

Tom Welling, best known for playing Clark Kent on the Superman origin-story TV show "Smallville," has had a run-in with the law ... TMZ has learned the actor was recently arrested.

According to police records obtained by TMZ ... the 47-year-old was arrested in an Arby's parking lot in Yreka, California just after midnight on Monday ... where the local police department picked him up for allegedly driving under the influence -- and his blood alcohol level was reportedly at or above 0.08%.

There's currently no word as to why Tom was up in Yreka. On Sunday he wished his wife, equestrian Jessica Rose Lee, a happy birthday on Instagram ... saying she makes their family's "dreams come true and inspires us even more."

Tom and Jessica have been dating since 2014 and tied the knot at a vineyard in Santa Ynez, Calif. back in 2019. They have 2 children together, sons Thomson Wylde and Rocklin Von.

While fans will best recognize Tom for his work on the WB superhero drama, the actor is also known for starring in the 'Cheaper by the Dozen' film franchise with Steve Martin, the dramedy series "Lucifer," "Draft Day," "The Choice," and "The Fog," among other notable credits.