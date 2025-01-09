NFL's Charles Snowden DUI Arrest Video, Cop Says 'He's Too Drunk To Even Stand'

Play video content LVMPD

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Charles Snowden appeared to be so out of it during his DUI arrest last month, police video shows one cop actually thought the football player was "too drunk to even stand."

Snowden's run-in with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department happened at 11:30 PM in Sin City on Dec. 9 ... after cops say they found him passed out behind the wheel of his running Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Body cam footage, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows the SUV was actually teetering on a retaining wall ... and despite multiple attempts to wake him up and get him to turn off the car, the video shows Snowden wouldn't budge.

After several minutes of knocking and screaming, Snowden finally listened to officers and turned off his car and got out. But, check out the vid -- he didn't seem to have any idea what was happening.

He seemed to slur his words ... and at points, he looked like he was falling in and out of sleep on the top of the hood of a squad car.

"We're going to have to place him in the car," one cop stated, "because he's too drunk to even stand."

Eventually, paramedics arrived on the scene -- and Snowden, who was wearing a Santa hat with the Raiders' team logo on it, told one of them at first that he thought he was in Florida.

"Try again," the medic said.

Snowden was ultimately transported to a hospital -- though just before he was taken away, a cop could be heard in the body cam footage saying, "Yeah, he smells like alcohol."

Court records show Snowden's been hit with one misdemeanor charge of DUI over the incident ... and he's due to appear before a judge in the case in April.