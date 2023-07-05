'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Released from Prison Early Post-Nxivm Case
7/5/2023 6:46 AM PT
Allison Mack is a free woman after serving 2/3 of her prison sentence -- and she should count herself lucky ... seeing how her ex-sex cult leader has a very long time to go.
The former 'Smallville' star was cut loose from a federal prison in California Monday -- this according to online records. It seems she was let out quietly, and it's taken some by surprise, as she was only 2 years into a 3-year sentence.
The facility where Mack was serving her time -- which began in September 2021 -- is the same place where Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman went for their roles in the college admission scandal. In other words, it's a low-risk prison for non-violent offenders.
You'll recall ... Mack was convicted on racketeering and conspiracy charges as a result of her ties to the infamous self-help group, Nxivm -- whose top dog, Keith Raniere, was accused of recruiting/abusing women ... not to mention running a criminal enterprise in his ranks.
He was ultimately convicted as well, and had the book thrown at him ... a 120-year prison sentence. During Mack's criminal proceeding, she ended up catching a major break in terms of punishment after federal prosecutors asked a judge to go light on her because of her substantial assistance in nabbing Raniere and others in the sex cult.
Mack -- who was said to have been a key head hunter for Raniere during his reign -- has expressed remorse about her involvement in the cult ... which forced members to brand themselves, have sex with the guy and pledge blind allegiance to him in his operation.
Now that she's out ... she'll begin supervised release, which will last for another 3 years.