A strange situation unfolded late Thursday evening outside of the home where Nancy Guthrie was abducted earlier this month ... when a man was arrested for a reported DUI.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin reported that the man drove slowly past Nancy’s home tonight “50 to 100 times” before being questioned by a photographer, who alleges to have seen a photo of Nancy on the individual’s phone. Finding this strange, the photog notified Pima County Sheriff’s officers who spoke to the man for a significant amount of time.

Brian says they had the individual step out of the car and take a field sobriety test. Apparently, he did not perform well because it appears law enforcement arrested the man on the spot.

We have reached out to the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment, so far, no word back.