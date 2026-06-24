Hospital Worker Accused of Cooking, Eating Human Remains

Play video content Video: Man Arrested in Hungary for Allegedly Eating Human Remains AP

A Hungarian hospital worker allegedly put human remains on the menu ... and police say he was the hungry customer, too.

Authorities in Budapest last week arrested a 30-year-old man after getting a tip he was stashing human body parts.

When investigators searched his apartment, they say they found a gruesome collection that included skulls, a human hand, a full lower leg, and even a reconstructed face made from human skin.

But the most stomach-churning allegation came during questioning ... police say the man admitted he was fascinated by human body parts and confessed to preparing meals from some of the remains before eating them.

Cops also say they recovered bones packed inside a suitcase and a heart preserved in a jar -- though they're still trying to determine whether the organ belonged to a human or an animal.

According to investigators, the suspect allegedly got some of the remains through his hospital job and dug up others from abandoned cemeteries in Hungary and neighboring Slovakia.

He's currently being held on suspicion of illegally using human remains, but police say additional charges could be filed once forensic experts determine exactly where all the body parts came from.