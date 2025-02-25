Killer Cannibal's Lawyer Says It's 'Comforting' Experts Think He's No Threat

Play video content TMZ.com

The conditional release of Connecticut’s killer cannibal is sparking major backlash, but Tyree Smith has a big ally in his corner -- his lawyer.

Joseph Bruckmann stopped by "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and he tells us it’s actually comforting that a bunch of psychiatric experts at Connecticut's Psychiatric Security Review Board unanimously agreed that Tyree is no longer a threat.

Catch the video, because of course, Joseph addresses the big concern -- could Tyree strike again? After all, he did kill Angel Gonzalez back in 2011, then confessed to eating part of his brain and an eyeball.

Tyree was found not guilty by reason of insanity in 2012 and ordered to spend 60 years at the psychiatric hospital. The review board's decision means Smith will be released from the high-security forensic hospital and housed full-time at a community facility with 24/7 supervision.

Joseph highlights a key part of Tyree's conditional release -- he’ll be administered meds daily, which has been super effective in managing his mental disability, so that should give folks some peace of mind.

As for whether Joseph would be down to hang with Tyree solo in the real world -- well, you'll just have to catch the video to see if he's cool with that!