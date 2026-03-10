Harvey Weinstein Says He Was Punched By Inmate In Jail, Blood Everywhere

Harvey Weinstein says prison life has been brutal so far -- claiming he’s already taken a beating behind bars ... including one attack that left him bloodied on the floor.

In his first official sit-down interview behind bars, Weinstein says the incident went down at NYC’s Rikers Island when he simply asked the guy in front of him if he was done using the phone ... and the inmate allegedly responded by decking him in the face.

Weinstein told The Hollywood Reporter the punch sent him crashing to the ground, bleeding everywhere -- and even though guards asked who did it, he says he kept quiet because snitching behind bars is a no-go ... calling it the "law of the jungle."

Overall, things clearly aren’t looking great for Harvey healthwise -- 'cause his rep, Juda Engelmayer, tells TMZ he’s also battling spinal stenosis, blood cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure, has a heart stent, is losing vision due to disease, and is now confined to a wheelchair.

Engelmayer adds his prison consultant, Craig Rothfeld, is trying to secure the meds and treatment he needs at Rikers, but says Harvey really should be at Bellevue Hospital during his upcoming trial -- warning the constant trips between the Manhattan courthouse and Queens jail will take a brutal toll on his body. Harvey believes if he doesn’t get the care he needs, he might not make it.

The disgraced movie mogul, now 73, was convicted of rape and other charges in L.A. in December 2022 and is currently serving a 16-year sentence.

He’s also awaiting yet another rape trial in New York, after his 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence for rape and criminal sexual act were overturned in 2024.

Still, Weinstein insists he’s innocent of the allegations against him -- admitting he may have been arrogant and a bully with his power, but claiming he’s ultimately the victim in the whole saga.