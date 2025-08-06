Harvey Weinstein Sues 'Finding Neverland' Tour Producers Over $2.3M Dispute

Harvey Weinstein is taking a financial dispute from Broadway to court -- he's suing the producers of the "Finding Neverland" musical for more than $2 million he says he's owed.

Here's the sitch ... in Tuesday's legal filing obtained by TMZ, the former film producer says his partners behind the "Finding Neverland" national tour withheld more than $2.3 million owed to him and 2 of his companies, Weinstein Live Entertainment and Finding Neverland USA LLC.

But here's the problem -- the disgraced Hollywood mogul says the final agreements were never signed before the show went on the road after it closed on Broadway in August 2016. But, he argues the agreements were honored when the tour kicked off in October 2016 ... until the money stopped coming.

HW accuses his partners of skimming 4% of the tour’s gross proceeds -- about $4.6 million -- without disclosure or authorization ... and now he wants his fair share.

He says he and his companies had a 50% ownership stake in the tour, which means he deserves at least $2.3 million plus interest ... and also wants his attorney fees paid.

And in case you're wondering ... Harvey says the defendants had agreed to pay him and his companies a minimum weekly advance of $4,000, a weekly consulting fee of $3,750, a guaranteed weekly minimum of $2,000 ... and to sweeten the deal, a 27.5% share of net profits.

So, this ain't chump change we're talking about.

The filing with New York's supreme court comes just shy of 2 months after a New York jury found Harvey guilty on one charge in his sex crimes retrial.

However, the judge declared a mistrial on a final rape charge after the jury foreperson refused to continue deliberations, fearing for their safety.