Harvey Weinstein Says He Has 'Regrets' as Jury Deliberates in Rape Retrial

Harvey Weinstein is speaking out as the jury in his rape retrial deliberates ... saying he has "regrets" about his immoral behavior -- but insisting he never committed a crime.

From Manhattan's Bellevue Hospital, Weinstein gave a phone interview Thursday to "Good Day New York" host Rosanna Scotto, offering the same old lines he's been delivering for years. As you may know, Weinstein has been receiving medical treatment at Bellevue for his multitude of illnesses while in custody.

In a snippet obtained by Fox 5 New York, he told Scotto, "I have regrets that I -- from my family -- through this, that I put my wife through this, that I acted immorally. I put so many friends through this and hurt people ... that were close to me, by the way, by actions that were stupid. But never illegal, never criminal, never anything."

The disgraced Hollywood film mogul also said he was "nervous" about the pending verdict in his Manhattan retrial for rape and a criminal sexual act as the jury began deliberating Thursday after six weeks of testimony.

As we reported ... Weinstein was convicted of 1st-degree criminal sexual act and 3rd-degree rape in his 2020 Manhattan trial and sentenced to 23 years in prison. But his conviction was later overturned by a New York appeals court, paving the way for his retrial. Weinstein was also found guilty at his 2022 Los Angeles trial for rape and sexual assault and sentenced to 16 years in prison.