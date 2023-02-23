Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison In L.A. Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison in his sexual assault case in Los Angeles ... with the punishment coming down two months after a jury found him guilty of rape.

Superior Court Judge Lisa B. Lench sentenced the disgraced film producer Thursday in a downtown L.A. courtroom.

Remember ... Weinstein was charged with sexually abusing four accusers, and the jury ultimately found him guilty of rape and sexual assault for one of the women. The jury found Weinstein guilty of all charges related to Jane Doe 1 -- forcible rape, sexual penetration by a foreign object and forcible oral copulation.

The judge sentenced him to 8 years for the oral copulation charge, 6 years for the forcible penetration charge and 2 years for the rape charge, but they'll run consecutively.

The jury was hung on counts related to Jane Doe 2 and 4 -- forcible rape, forcible oral copulation and sexual battery by restraint -- and Weinstein was found not guilty of a sexual battery by restraint charge from Jane Doe 3.

Weinstein's rep, Juda Englemayer, tells TMZ, "It’s a cruel sentence, given his age, his health and the conditions of his conviction in Los Angeles, when the sole charge was from a person who lied, with the judge and prosecutor well aware of it and permitting it, about critical elements of her own claim."

Juda continues, "There are many out there who will celebrate this action, but it is a sad day for justice and fairness, and I hope no one who is pleased with this is ever caught on the wrong side of cancel culture while hopelessly and voicelessly proclaiming innocence."