Southwest Passenger Arrested After Video Shows Fight with Federal Officer

You're Free to Catch a Beatdown in the Cabin!!!

So much for the friendly skies! A Southwest Airlines flight from Miami to Denver went completely off the rails before takeoff ... and the whole thing was caught on camera.

Watch the video ... a man -- whom the Miami PD report identifies as 32-year-old Marcial Martinez -- is yelling at someone named Marissa to leave the plane with him as he's being escorted off for being disruptive.

But soon, all hell breaks loose ... Marcial appears to bum-rush a man standing between him and Marissa and a huge fight ensues involving at least one flight attendant and other passengers about the March 6th flight.

One passenger says, "He hit my f***ing daughter!"

Marcial is heard screaming, "F*** you!" as he's eventually tackled and forced off the aircraft.

According to the police report, the man Marcial attacked was a U.S. Department of Energy officer in plain clothes. The officer told police when he encountered Marcial he had "bloodshot eyes" and "an odor of alcohol."

The officer added that he stepped in when Marcial was having an argument with his wife.

Marcial was charged with battery and disorderly intoxication.