Passengers Banned For Life After Insane Brawl on Jet2 Flight, Watch Video

British budget airline Jet2 has banned two passengers for life after a brutal brawl broke out on a flight from Turkey to the United Kingdom ... and, another passenger recorded all of it.

The flight took off from Antalya Thursday headed for Manchester ... but had to make an emergency landing in Belgium after a shouting match began between several passengers.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The flight crew tries to step in to calm the situation ... but, that doesn't tamp down tensions at all -- the confrontation quickly turns physical, leading to a massive brawl.

Punches are thrown, one man ends up in a chokehold, and the airplane cabin descends into chaos.

According to a statement from Jet2, two men were off-loaded in Brussels and handed over to law enforcement. The flight then continued on to Manchester.

Jet2 said ... "We can confirm that the two disruptive passengers will be banned from flying with us for life. We will also vigorously pursue them to recover the costs that we incurred as a result of this diversion.”