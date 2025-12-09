Plane's Emergency Landing on Top of Car on Florida Highway Caught on Video, Watch

An aircraft crash-landed right on top of the unsuspecting driver of a Toyota Camry on I-95 in Brevard County, Florida, Monday night ... and the whole thing was captured on camera.

Everyone survived, and there were no serious injuries in the incident, according to local news outlet WESH-TV.

A driver of a car suffered minor injuries after a plane crashed into it as it landed on Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.



Get more here: https://t.co/nDpsGf0dEs pic.twitter.com/PD4UDIpxYb — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) December 9, 2025 @MyNews13

Watch the video ... the plane soars into frame and perches right on top of the car while the vehicle is travelling at full speed in the middle lane. The plane absolutely crushes the midsize sedan, bounces off of it, and continues its skid, sending sparks flying until it finally comes to a halt in a cloud of smoke.

The 57-year-old woman who was driving the Camry was hospitalized with minor injuries, WESH reports.

Miraculously, the airplane passengers -- two 27-year-old men -- walked away without a scratch.

According to the outlet, the pilot reported engine issues before attempting the emergency landing. The plane reportedly lost power in both engines after taking off on an instructional flight from nearby Merritt Island.