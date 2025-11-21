Fighter Jet Crashes in Huge Explosion at Dubai Air Show, on Video

A pilot flying an Indian combat plane tragically died in front of a large crowd at an air show in Dubai ... and the chilling moment was caught on camera.

The jet went down Friday during a demonstration flight ... after the pilot made several passes over the air show grounds.

In the shocking video ... the pilot appears to lose control and the combat plane suddenly takes a nose dive and bursts into flames as it hits the ground.

Thick black smoke rises into the air as stunned spectators shriek in horror.

Police, ambulance vehicles, and a helicopter reportedly raced to the crash site, spraying foam to extinguish the flames.

The Indian Air Force says it "deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," adding it's looking into the cause of the crash.