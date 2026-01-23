Car Crashes Into Terminal at Detroit Airport In Crazy Video

Chaos at the Detroit Metro Airport ... a car came crashing into the check-in area at a terminal ... the driver got arrested ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows a Mercedes Benz crashing through the entrance and into the McNamara Terminal on Friday night ... and it left a trail of destruction near the Delta desk.

Per local reports ... Delta employees were in their busy daily routine when the car came barreling into their workstation ... but thankfully, no injuries have been reported!

Folks who were there and posted to social media ... say the driver got out of the car with his hands raised ... but it's unclear what caused the crash.

Police and TSA reportedly responded to the scene and the driver was taken into custody ... and it looks like he was wearing a Detroit Lions jersey.