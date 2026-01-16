Car Crashes Wedding Photoshoot on Cathedral Stairs, See Video

Play video content Mike Leidig / CEN

Talk about putting the brakes on "just married" bliss ... one wheel-y excited newlywed couple had their dreamy photoshoot gatecrashed by a car ... and yep, the whole jaw-dropper was caught on video!

Jaque Amorim and Neres Soares were mid-shoot on the staircase of St. Paul the Apostle Cathedral in Blumenau, Brazil -- all smiles, all romance -- when a driver randomly decided to take a very wrong turn and drive a sedan down the steps behind them.

As you can see, the car bumps down several steps ... after the woman behind the wheel apparently confused the pedestrian staircase for an exit ramp from a nearby parking lot.

Shockingly, there was zero embarrassment from the driver ... 'cause according to bride Jaque, the woman actually asked if she could keep going down the steps, only realizing way too late she’d taken the wrong route.

Luckily, a group of guys nearby jumped in to help, guiding the driver and steering the car back out the correct way.