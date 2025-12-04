Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Utah Tech Player Punches Opponent After Getting Dunked On, Wild Video!

By TMZ Staff
Published
A college basketball player got brutally posterized in the middle of a game on Wednesday ... and apparently decided to get even by punching his opponent in a crazy scene.

It went down at the Leavey Center with just over a minute left in the Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Santa Clara Broncos contest ... when SC's Allen Graves threw down a one-handed dunk.

What made the dunk even crazier is that Graves did it right over UT's Chase Trujillo, who tried -- and epically failed -- to block it. Let's just say Trujillo didn't seem thrilled that Graves made a highlight at his expense.

As Graves was celebrating his highlight on the court, he bumped into Trujillo ... and that's when the Broncos guard threw a right-handed punch straight at his face.

The attack prompted the Broncos forward to lunge at Trujillo in retaliation ... but luckily, Graves' teammate jumped in and held him back before things escalated further.

Chase calmly walked away, but both players still received technical fouls for the skirmish.

The Utah Tech athletic department declined to comment on the athlete's status ... pending a response from the Western Athletic Conference.

This decision is expected before the Trailblazers' next game on Dec. 13.

