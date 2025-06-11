DeMarcus Cousins Banned For Remainder Of Season After Altercation With Fans

DeMarcus Cousins got himself booted from the remainder of the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League season ... with the organization handing down swift punishment after the former NBA center had a wild altercation with fans over the weekend.

The four-time All-Star -- who was playing for the Mets de Guaynabo -- was hit with the lengthy ban and a $4,250 fine for the whole ordeal ... and it could go up to $10,000 total if he can't make a case for the initial penalty.

#BSNPR | [VÍDEO]: Así fue que comenzó la situación de Demarcus Cousins cuando un fanático comenzó a tener una discusión con el jugador desde las gradas.



🎥 @ElPodcastPPP pic.twitter.com/DkmnvJW4Ux

As we previously reported, it all went down when Cousins' team faced Bayamon at the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez arena.

At one point in the contest, Boogie took issue with a spectator making a crying gesture in his direction ... and responded by grabbing his junk. The fan then gave him the middle finger .... and Cousins then got physical with the guy.

Here's close of DeMarcus Cousins going crazy when fans threw beer at him

The two parties were separated and Cousins was ejected from the game ... but as he walked to the showers, he flipped the bird to people in the area.

Fans chucked their drinks at the former No. 5 overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft ... and police and security had to force him to the ground before taking him out of the playing area.