DeMarcus Cousins Gets In Wild Altercation W/ Fans At Game, Escorted Out By Cops

It was DeMarcus Cousins vs. everybody Monday night in Puerto Rico ... the ex-NBA star got into several altercations with fans, and things got so bad, Boogie had to be escorted out by police!

It all went down when Mets de Guaynabo -- the team Cousins joined in the Puerto Rico BSN League this year -- faced Bayamon at the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez arena.

#BSNPR | [VÍDEO]: Así fue que comenzó la situación de Demarcus Cousins cuando un fanático comenzó a tener una discusión con el jugador desde las gradas.



🎥 @ElPodcastPPP pic.twitter.com/DkmnvJW4Ux — La Guerra del BSN (@LaGuerraBSN) June 10, 2025 @LaGuerraBSN

During a timeout, Cousins got into a heated exchange with a fan ... which seemed to start with the guy taunting Boogie by rubbing his eyes to simulate crying. DeMarcus responded by grabbing his junk ... prompting the fan to flip the bird.

That's when things got physical. Cousins, a 6-foot-10 center, began handfighting with the guy, who was still seated. Boogie's teammate Theo Pinson Jr. rushed over and tried to hold him back.

Eventually, order was restored ... and DeMarcus was ejected from the game, having scored 11 points before he was thrown out.

But that wasn't the end of the drama. Not even close.

As Cousins was walking to the tunnel, things got even more heated. Boogie flipped off fans in the face of a bunch of middle fingers ... and again made contact with a fan who extended his arm towards DeMarcus.

Here’s close of DeMarcus Cousins going crazy when fans threw beer at him pic.twitter.com/iOmtuWl8YX — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) June 10, 2025 @HoopMixOnly

The crowd threw food and drinks at Boogie, who had to be held back, and eventually tackled by police and security.

Cousins was finally escorted out and away from the hecklers.

DeMarcus joined the PR league in 2025, after playing 11 seasons in the NBA for teams like the Kings and Pelicans.