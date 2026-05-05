Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Memorabilia, Art & More Items Headed for Auction

Parts of Matthew Perry's legacy are set to be sold at auction -- with some seriously iconic "Friends" memorabilia up for grabs ... all for a good cause.

A stash of keepsakes from the late actor -- including artwork, personal items and show memorabilia -- is heading to the June 5 sale via Heritage Auctions ... with proceeds going to the Matthew Perry Foundation, which focuses on destigmatizing addiction and supporting recovery.

The headline grab? A collection of 26 "Friends" scripts from major episodes -- including "The One With Ross's Tan," "The One Where Joey Speaks French" ... and the two-part finale. Even bigger -- scripts from the pilot and Part One of the finale are signed by Perry and his famous costars.

There's more -- we're talking Perry’s 1995 SAG Award for ensemble performance, his "Friends" photo album titled “The One With the Last Supper” ... plus artwork he owned from Banksy and Mel Bochner.