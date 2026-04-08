'Ketamine Queen' Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison in Matthew Perry Death Case

The "Ketamine Queen" will have to abdicate her throne for a long time ... because a federal judge just sentenced her to 15 years in prison over Matthew Perry's death.

Jasveen Sangha -- who rose to prominence by wheeling and dealing in the drug on the streets of North Hollywood -- was sentenced in a Los Angeles courthouse Wednesday morning, KABC-TV reports.

Remember ... last year, Sangha pled guilty to 5 criminal charges -- 3 counts of ketamine distribution, one count of distributing ketamine resulting in death, and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

While Sangha could've gotten up to 65 years, prosecutors asked the judge for the much-lighter 15-year sentence ... still quite a few years in the Big House. Her lawyers wanted time served ... she's been locked up since August 2024.

We broke the story ... Perry was found dead in his hot tub in the Pacific Palisades back in October 2023. It was later discovered he died from the "acute effects of ketamine."

Sanga isn't the only person connected to Perry's death doing time for their crimes. Dr. Salvador Plasencia pled guilty to four counts of distribution of ketamine and was sentenced to 30 months in prison.